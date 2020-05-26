Fort Smith churchgoer tests positive for COVID-19 after attending mass on May 17

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A parishioner who attended services at two Catholic churches in Fort Smith on Sunday, May 17, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to public Facebook posts from the churches on Monday.

According to a post on the Saint Boniface Catholic Church / Iglesia Católica San Bonifacio Facebook page, a parishioner in attendance at an 8 a.m. Spanish mass service on Sunday, May 17, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Saint Boniface said its staff is currently self-quarantining and that no member is reporting symptoms.

The church will be closed this week and in-person masses for this weekend are cancelled.

A second Catholic church, Christ the King at 2112 S. Greenwood Ave in Fort Smith, said on Facebook that the same person attended its 1:30 p.m. Spanish mass on the same Sunday, May 17.

Christ the King has also closed its church offices for the week and cancelled weekend services.

“For clarification, this is the same person that St. Boniface mentioned in their post,” the church wrote on Facebook.

Both churches advise anyone in attendance at either mass to follow the CDC guidelines and call a local hotline if you develop any symptoms.