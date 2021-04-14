Fort Smith Walmart vaccine clinic makes switch to Moderna

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Vaccination clinics everywhere are having to make last minute switches.

In light of blood clot dangers with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Walmart on N. 62nd St. in Fort Smith held a clinic today that was originally going to give out the Johnson & Johnson shot, but the recent news forced a switch to the Moderna vaccine.

Thomas Wofford, a pharmacist at the event and pharmacy manager at the Alma Walmart, said the turnout was lighter than he had hoped and says it’s safer to get the shot than not. “I know a lot of people are scared, but in my opinion the risks are so much lower than having serious effects from getting the disease,” Wofford said.

The Walmart will hold another clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

