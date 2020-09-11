Fourth-grade class quarantined after child tests positive at Huntsville Intermediate School

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A class of fourth-graders at Huntsville Intermediate School have been quarantined for two weeks after school officials were informed a child in the class tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the district on Friday.

The students in the class, along with the teacher, paraprofessional educator, and substitute have been quarantined for two weeks. The move also affects three children who are close contacts on the bus.

Two were Watson Primary School students and one a Huntsville Middle School student.

The school says all parents of children affected have been notified, and it is following the guidance of the Arkansas Department of Health.