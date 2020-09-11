Fourth-grade class quarantined after child tests positive at Huntsville Intermediate School

Coronavirus

Three students on school bus also affected

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A class of fourth-graders at Huntsville Intermediate School have been quarantined for two weeks after school officials were informed a child in the class tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the district on Friday.

The students in the class, along with the teacher, paraprofessional educator, and substitute have been quarantined for two weeks. The move also affects three children who are close contacts on the bus.

Two were Watson Primary School students and one a Huntsville Middle School student.

The school says all parents of children affected have been notified, and it is following the guidance of the Arkansas Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers