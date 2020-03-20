From homeroom to homeschool

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announcing schools across the state will remain closed until April 17th.

​Classrooms transitioned into homes this week and many parents are putting their teaching caps on as they work to complete classwork with their kids. ​One local mom said that although the experience is tough it’s what’s best for the kids.​​

“​It feels like I’m going through 4th grade again,” said Kimberly Lowe. She’s been working with her 10-year-old daughter Reagan for a few days now.

Reagan attends Centerton Gamble Elementary school and she is doing all of her work through google classroom.​​

“It’s all about being flexible which is an adjustment when we are all used to routine and schedule​​​.”

​Reagan gets to sleep in a little but work begins in the morning at 10-am.​ Every day, there are new lessons for her to complete touching on several subjects just like when she was in class.

​​”We have primarily been communicating with her teacher through email and google classroom.​They count attendance by seeing what work has been turned in.”

School districts closed statewide starting Tuesday. ​Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers and Fayetteville school districts all decided to close a day early.​

​Lee El e mentary school teacher, Sonia Hernandez also has some advice for parents. “Use this time to spend quality time with your kids and just having conversations, reading books and getting the work done.​​”

“You know we are in this together. I will be more patient as a mom if she promises to put in the hard work, listen and I can see she is trying her best,” said Lowe who has some tips for parents having a tough time “​Take breaks every now and then get out for some fresh air every now and then is all much needed. ​For a lot of parents whether stay-at-home parents or working parents it’s not ideal but we have to keep in mind what is best for our kids and our families​.”

Most Arkansas school students will be continuing their alternative educational packets or digital learning through April 17th.​