From Wedding bells…. to quarantine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A couple determined to say their I do’s, after several wedding plan changes and family members contracting COVID-19.

Matt and Kelly Richardson planned to get married late March but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to virtually take their families down the aisle.

“We were getting married at Crystal Bridges and they obviously had to close the museum and events for the foreseeable future. They called 8 days before the wedding,” said Kelly.

More than 200 guests were invited to celebrate Matt and Kelly make the ultimate commitment, including Kelly’s brother who flew in from San Francisco. T hings took a turn for the worse when he started feeling sick.

“We had no choice but to have him test COVID-19,” said Kelly.

“If he tests negative, we will have a wedding with just 50 people at the Blessings Golf C lub and just have a small wedding,” said Matt.

Unfortunately, that test came back positive, and within a few days, Kelly’s mother also became ill, forcing plans to change again.

“Matt and I pretty much looked at each other and said let’s just do this, just me and you and we will facetime in our officiant. It was a little overwhelming because I couldn’t even hug my mom on the wedding day,” said Kelly.

Kelly wore the white dress she would have worn to her rehearsal dinner and Matt put on his tux. The couple said their I do’s at Artist point in Mountainburg and virtually captured the moment for their loved ones.

“My friend officiated the wedding and basically did a condensed version of the ceremony. We said our vows, we said I do… then you may kiss the bride, we exchanged rings and we were married,” said Matt.

“Being able to share with them a little bit and hear their responses and reactions was incredible and meaningful,” said Kelly.

It wasn’t too long before they also tested positive for COVID-19. Matt said their symptoms were mild and they recovered pretty quickly. The newlyweds spent what would have been a honeymoon in quarantine but Kelly said they were glad to be home together as husband and wife.