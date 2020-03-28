Funeral homes adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All gatherings of 10 people are more are banned across the state of Arkansas that includes funeral and memorial services.

Nelson Berna Funeral Home and Crematory Owner, Scott Berna said this is a very tough time for those in his industry. Berna already works with families during a sensitive time in their lives and following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s new directive service will have to be restricted.

As an alternative, Berna is offering families the option to have their services live-streamed or recorded so no one feels left out.

“We are living during a time where no one has ever faced anything like this. Everyone is being impacted in some way and we have to lean on each and working together we will get through it and we will be stronger because of it,” said Berna.

Berna is also giving families the option to come back at a later date and have a memorial service with all of their loved ones present.

COVID-19 has forced him to take several measures to protect his staff and community including increasing cleaning efforts and adding hand sanitizing stations at all entrances.