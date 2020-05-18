Future U of A students adapting to virtual campus visits

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Seniors are having a tough year, missing out on the end of their school year, prom and graduation. With college & university campuses closed many of their orientations and visits will happen behind a computer screen.

The University of Arkansas has campus tours that are interactive come with a map and virtually walk you through the school grounds. New students also get 30-minute orientations with a counselor so they can speak one-on-one.

Both Ashlynn McCarthy and Angelica Williams are graduating seniors of Bentonville high school. They will be attending the U of A in the fall. Williams will be majoring in interior design and McCarthy has an interest in criminology. They said they are adapting to the virtual way of getting ready for college and signing up for classes.

“Being in person is a lot easier when doing those things. It’s kind of difficult when you’re having a meeting to set all of that up when you just want to be on campus walking to the classes that you would be taking,” said McCarthy.

“It’s what was going to make college seem real because you see all of the pictures but you can’t really get the experience until you are actually there,” said Williams.

Williams is grateful for the resources but wished she could look inside the buildings. She said although the map has helped her navigate the campus it’s still tough to see where the buildings are in relation to one another.

Both girls are looking forward to getting back to normal and hope to be able to step foot on campus for their first year of college.