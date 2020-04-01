Goodwill Arkansas launches PPE donation drive for healthcare workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is launching a donation drive for protective gear for hospital employees, the nonprofit announced on Wednesday.

With the assistance of the Arkansas Hospital Association and Cintas, Goodwill’s goal is to collect gloves, masks and other safety equipment for the healthcare professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, there have been 79 healthcare workers diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Arkansas business, organizations, and citizens are encouraged to donate PPE at any Goodwill location.

All soft items will be professionally laundered to medical standards and distributed to facilities in need, the nonprofit says.

Goodwill says there is no need to leave your vehicle. Pop the trunk and its people will do the rest.

Items being collected include:

Masks (commercial and handmade)

N95 Respirators

Latex and Latex-free gloves

Face shields

Gowns/Aprons

A list of locations can be found at GoodwillAR.org/locations.