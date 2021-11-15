Gov. Hutchinson gives COVID-19 booster recommendations in briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the state in his weekly briefing Monday, Nov. 15 and gave some recommendations on what age groups and time frame to get the COVID-19 booster shot.

“We want you to get the booster because as the data indicates, the effectiveness of the vaccine deteriorates over time so that’s the reason for the booster and we want to make sure everybody that’s 18 and older is eligible and is encouraged to get the booster,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

For Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, the governor recommended those who are 18 years or older to get the booster vaccine but it needs to be six months after the second shot.

For Johnson & Johnson, he recommended the same age group but it only has to be two months after the first shot.

