Gov. Hutchinson says out-of-state vaccines not immediately counted towards Arkansas data

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You might wonder do those vaccination numbers include Arkansans who went out-of-state to get their shots?

Dr. Jose Romero says he has some data regarding those who crossed state lines to get vaccinated but not all since his team has to seek out the info.

He’s hoping more states will make it readily available. Governor Hutchinson clarified that it takes more effort to get that information.

“We don’t automatically get the information if an Arkansan goes to Oklahoma or to Dallas to get their shot. We have to work hard to get that data and to ask for it,” Governor Hutchinson says.