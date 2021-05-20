Gov. Hutchinson ending Arkansas COVID-19 State of Emergency on May 30

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday morning that he is ending the COVID-19 State of Emergency in Arkansas on May 30.

This move comes after 14 months of renewing that declaration since 2020.

Hutchinson called Arkansans work in getting vaccinations a ‘maintenance of effort’ as the state moves forward.

“Everyone in Arkansas still needs to take the COVID-19 virus seriously, and act accordingly.” he said.

Hutchinson also announced that there is currently a $6.4 million ad campaign to get the word out to Arkansans along with $2 million ad campaign targeting the minority communities in vaccination efforts.

The governor also announced that there will be a $100 incentive for executive branch state agency employees to get vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, Arkansas is seeing 1,999 active cases, 339,406 total cases and 5,805 deaths since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.