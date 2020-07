FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will be in Fayetteville on Wednesday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Hutchinson and Dr. Jose Romero, interim Secretary of Health, will speak at the Washington Regional Medical Center Campus at 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas announced 728 new cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The conference will be live streamed on YouTube.