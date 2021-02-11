Gov. Stitt announces Oklahomans with comorbidities, teachers, staff eligible for vaccine

A nurse holds a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine before administering it to a tourist resort employee north of Port Louis, Mauritius, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. Three tourist hotels have been selected as vaccination centers as the Indian ocean island kicks its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. (Sumeet Mudhoo/L’express Maurice via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced starting the week of February 22, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the next priority groups in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan: Oklahomans under 65 with comorbidities and teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings.

It’s been two months since we received the first doses of the COVID vaccine and since then, we’ve come a long way. I am proud to announce the vaccine will be available to Oklahomans with comorbidities as well as educators and school staff. We are one step closer to giving every parent in the state the option to send their kids back to the classroom. Governor Kevin Stitt

Eligibility in each of these groups is outlined in Oklahoma’s distribution plan as the following:

Oklahomans under 65 with comorbidities: Older adults and adults with one or multiple comorbid conditions including but not limited to hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, Down syndrome, diabetes mellitus, chronic lung, liver or renal disease, cancers, who are at high risk of mortality and severe morbidity resulting from COVID infection.

Total estimated population: 1 million

Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings: Workers within public and private Pre-K-12 schools, for whom exposure is very difficult to control due to the nature of their institutions, and who serve an important societal role ensuring educational needs are met.

Total estimated population: 89,000

Officials encouraged Oklahomans who qualify as someone with one or more comorbidities to register through the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal if they haven’t done so already.

Teachers and staff at Pre-K-12 education settings are encouraged to receive the vaccine through their school district.

After registration, they will see available appointments on the portal starting Monday, February 22.

Oklahomans among the new priority groups should also expect to receive their second email from the portal that provides a link to schedule their appointment.

The portal is one of many options to schedule an appointment. Oklahomans can also work through a local pandemic provider or vaccine event to schedule their appointment if they choose.

The state also laid out its highly-localized approach specifically for vaccinating teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 educational settings. Regional Directors from county health departments across the state are already coordinating with local school districts to determine how many doses will be needed and what locations will be best for PODS at schools.

Starting February 22, OSDH and partner providers will be working to efficiently vaccinate a large portion of the teachers and staff group in a focused, two- to three-week push.

To ensure proper planning and a smooth rollout, state officials asked schools districts to begin working with their county health department as soon as possible in providing the following key details:

Number of teachers and staff who would like to receive the vaccine in your district

Dates and times you can make teachers and staff available for vaccination

Any other information that might contribute to an organized and efficient vaccination effort

The vaccine is available at no cost to all eligible groups.

