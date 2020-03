FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People are stocking up on toilet paper as COVID-19 cases rise, emptying shelves and causing people to worry about supplies. While it's good to take preventative measures, there's a point when going to far can be harmful to mental health, a therapist said.

Rachel Weber is a therapist at the Hope Center for Wellness, and she said fear of the unknown prompts people to hoard items in times of national concern. There's nothing wrong with getting extra supplies, she said, but people need to stay calm in the situation.