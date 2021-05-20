Governor Asa Hutchinson ends Arkansas’ COVID-19 emergency declaration

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) announced Thursday, May 20, 2021, that Arkansas’ COVID-19 emergency declaration will expire in 10 days, May 30, 2021.

The state of emergency was originally declared in March of 2020, Executive Order 20-03, and extended multiple times as the pandemic continued.

Despite ending the order, Hutchinson said it is important for the public to continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

“The public health concerns remain, and everyone in Arkansas needs to continue to take the virus seriously and act accordingly,” Hutchinson said. “The fact that I am ending the public health emergency should not diminish anyone’s intensity on the need to get a vaccination or the need to protect from the virus that is still remaining in parts of our communities.”

The governor also announced that the state launched a $6.4 million ad campaign and a $2 million minority-specific ad campaign to encourage people across the state and in various communities to get vaccinated.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 857,105 Arkansans are fully vaccinated and 239,525 have received at least one dose.