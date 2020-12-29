Governor Asa Hutchinson extends emergency order 60 days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in his weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday that he will extend the statewide emergency order by 60 days.

Governor Hutchinson said he made the decision to extend the order that after speaking with Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero.

The order was previously extended through the month of December following an uptick in cases after Thanksgiving.

The news comes after Hutchinson announced the deadliest day in the Natural State, setting a new record of COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period.

Hutchinson also said that the state has seen a record increase in COVID hospitalization numbers, which has had in impact on ICU availability, stating that beds are, “tight.”

Active case numbers across the state are beginning to trend up after a decrease during the holidays.