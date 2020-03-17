Governor Asa Hutchinson strongly advises against out of state travel

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas now has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Governor Asa Hutchinson said two of them were confirmed as recently as Monday morning (March 16).

Before Monday, all of the cases were in central Arkansas, but now there are two outside of that area in Cleburne County.

Speaking at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, the governor said there are no confirmed cases in Northwest Arkansas at this time.

He also said we should expect to see more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the coming weeks, but he that it shouldn’t scare anyone. Since there will be more tests happening, there will likely be more confirmed cases, though he believes most tests will come back negative.

Hutchinson said most of the confirmed cases are tied to out of state travel.

“You have to be mindful of where you’re going, what you’re doing and ask the right questions as you plan these trips,” Hutchinson said. “And if there’s an alternative, that should be considered for the spring break period.”

Hutchinson went on to say while schools are going to officially close Tuesday, government offices will stay open to ensure government functions continue as normally as possible