Governor Asa Hutchinson to receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon at the Arkansas Department of Health. 

Hutchinson is expected to get his shot around 3:00 p.m. January 18, according to the Governor’s office.

The news comes as Arkansas enters Phase 1-B of its vaccination rollout plan. Across Arkansas, 137,307 doses have already been given, according to the state Department of Health.

The groups eligible for inoculation in Phase 1-B are Arkansans 70 or older and education workers including K-12, child care and higher ed.

