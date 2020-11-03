Governor: COVID now 3rd leading cause of death in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19 has surpassed 2,000. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the illness, which is caused by the coronavirus, is now the third leading cause of death in the state.

Hutchinson on Tuesday said the illness trails only cancer and heart attack as the top causes of death in the state.

Hutchinson said there were 18 more deaths in the state to bring the total to 2,003 since the pandemic began.

Hutchinson also announced 858 newly reported confirmed and probable cases, for a total of 114,499.

