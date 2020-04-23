Governor Hutchinson announces 2-day testing surge in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a new campaign urging Arkansans with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested over the next two days.

The Arkansas Surge Campaign has a simple message: If you think you have symptoms, get tested.

Hutchinson said the state has increased its capacity for testing and the goal is to increase testing numbers dramatically over a two-day period, aiming to test 1500 people per day. He said initial long lines might have deterred people from getting tested.

“Arkansans, we’re asking you over the next two days. If you’ve thought about it before and you want to get tested, go in there and let’s get tested over the next two days,” Gov. Hutchinson said. It’ll help us to better know where we are here in Arkansas.”

Arkansas Surge Campaign will be accompanied by advertising efforts, the governor said.

If you have symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your health care provider first, then follow their guidance.