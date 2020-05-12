Governor Hutchinson announces cease-and-desist order against Fort Smith concert venue

"You can't just arbitrarily determine when the restrictions are lifted," Hutchinson said.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that the Arkansas Department of Health will issue a cease-and-desist order against a concert scheduled at TempleLive in Fort Smith on May 15 — before such large indoor gatherings will be permitted by the state.

“You can’t just arbitrarily determine when the restrictions are lifted,” Hutchinson said. “That is something that is done based on a public health requirement.”

The cease-and-desist order will be an official legal directive ordering that the Travis McCready concert not take place, he said.

This is three days before the state directive about indoor venues such as theaters, areas and stadiums could reopen.

Governor Hutchinson said there were a couple of different issues with the venue’s plans.

One was the timing, according to the governor.

The governor also said the venue planned on having about 250 people in attendance. The directive limited indoor venues to fewer than 50 people.

The governor also said the venue had to have their plan approved by ADH, and it was not.

Governor Hutchinson said the cease and desist is an official, legal directive.

