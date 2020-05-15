Governor Hutchinson: Arkansas is ‘open for business’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson emphasized on Friday that Arkansas is open for business, clarifying that all retail stores in the state will be allowed to open as of Monday, May 18 — with the exception of bars.

“That’s just a sign as to how people are ready to work, they’re opening up. It needs to be emphasized that Arkansas is not under any shutdown order,” Hutchinson said. “Arkansas as is indicated by the logos behind me, we are open for business here and ready for business in Arkansas, and while we take the virus very seriously, we recognize the need to work and make a living.”

He noted, however, that some retailers have remained closed “because they don’t see the consumer demand yet and that’s an individual decision of that particular business.”

On Monday, the governor said he would announce a decision on if and when bars in Arkansas can reopen.

