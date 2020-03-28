Governor Hutchinson declares Sunday a Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, March 29 a Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have declared tomorrow a Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas. It is my hope that we can be unified in prayer thanking God for His love and mercy. We need His wisdom & guidance during this time of emergency,” the governor said on Twitter.

The proclamation reads in part:

“During this challenging time, families, businesses, and communities across Arkansas and the United States have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19), and we ask God to bless all Arkansans of all faith and to give our citizens and leaders inspiration, strength, guidance, and wisdom.”

You can read the full proclamation from Governor Hutchinson here: https://governor.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/proclamations/20200329_2020_A_Special_Day_of_Prayer_in_Arkansas._.pdf.