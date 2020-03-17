UPDATE: Dept. of Health announces COVID-19 in 3 new counties, 22 cases confirmed in Arkansas

UPDATE: The Arkansas Department of Health posted to its website new counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The new counties listed on the Arkansas Department of Health website are Cleveland, Lincoln, and Desha.

Status Update as of March 16, 2020 as of 7:00 p.m.

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas: 22

Persons Under Investigation (PUI): 14

People being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk: 258

Past PUIs with negative test results: 132

Garland, Saline, Cleburne, Cleveland, Lincoln and Desha counties show 1-4 cases of COVID-19. Pulaski and Jefferson counties show 5-9 cases of the virus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KARK) — Governor Asa Hutchinson took to the podium this morning to update on the status of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson told us that they have gathered with medical and education leaders in Fayetteville to meet with hospitals and CEO’s and continue forming a plan for action.

He announced that there are now 22 total confirmed cases in Arkansas with 2 new cases in Cleburne county.

He said testing will dramatically increase this week as hospitals and medical centers around the state are working hard to increase their testing capabilities.

As testing increases in the state so will the number of cases.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that they do not recommend community events and no indoor events over 50 people.

This does not include places like grocery stores or factories.

As of now, restaurants will continue to operate on their own choosing.

Governor Asa Hutchison ended with he does not recommend traveling over this extended spring break period.