Governor Hutchinson says Arkansas to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced.

“Vaccinations are the most important tool we have to neutralize COVID-19,” Governor Hutchinson said today. “The resumption of the J&J distribution allows us to say with confidence that the vaccine is as safe as the first two.”

Gov. Hutchinson said, “This will re-energize our campaign to persuade everyone to be immunized. Vaccinations are the only way we can bring this global pandemic to an end. Now that the pause is lifted, the J&J vaccine will be available through many pharmacies and Arkansas’s local public health units. Don’t wait any longer to get your shot.”

More information can be found on the state’s Department of Health website.