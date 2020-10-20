Governor Hutchinson says he will limit meetings out of ‘abundance of caution’ due to COVID-19 exposure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today that he is limiting his meetings out of an abundance of caution due to being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a virtual press conference during his weekly COVID-19 update, Hutchinson said an individual in one of the meetings he was in tested positive for COVID-19.

The meeting was on Friday, October 16 in the Governor’s conference room in Little Rock.

After contact tracing on Monday, October 19, Hutchinson received an antigen test and a PCR test, both of which tested negative.

Governor Hutchinson was in Rogers October 19 at an event campaigning for Issue 1.

“While the meeting did not authorize the level of CDC quarantine guidance, I will be limiting my meetings in order to make sure that we don’t inadvertently expose anyone and for that reason, we are doing this remotely today,” Governor Hutchinson says.

