Governor Hutchinson says ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are full

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson updated Arkansans on COVID-19 in the state and began the conference by saying ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are full.

“I share that because everybody should know that the strain is on our hospitals and the need to get our vaccinations and how critical our bed space is and it fluctuates day by day but right now because of the increased number of COVID patients that need that ICU care, those beds are full right now,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says that hospitals are trying to bring some additional bed space.

The governor stated that 10,950 doses were given out in the past 24 hours.

There are ICU beds for non-COVID patients, according to the governor.

