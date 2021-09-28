Governor Hutchinson updates quarantine guidelines for schools

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced new protocols for quarantining in Arkansas schools.

Some close contacts for COVID-19 will be allowed to skip quarantine and go to school.

First, here’s a quick rundown of the existing rules: A student can avoid quarantine if they’re fully vaccinated, if they’ve tested positive in the past 90 days, which gives them a degree of natural immunity and if both parties involved were wearing masks consistently and correctly throughout the exposure.

The governor announced during his weekly press conference a few ways to avoid quarantine including if more than 70% of staff and students are fully vaccinated in that school.

This includes the entire school population, not just eligible people.

The governor also introduced the ‘Test to Stay’ protocol, which means that a student who does not meet any of the other criteria can stay in school as long as they test negative and wear a mask.

If they test positive, they’ll isolate at home.