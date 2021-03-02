Governor reports Arkansas is on track to start vaccination phase 1-C in April

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson says the state is on track start vaccinating people in phase 1-C in April.

At this time, Arkansas is still in phase 1-B, but based on the state’s vaccination supply he’s hoping to finish out this group at the end of the month.

Hutchinson says the state is receiving roughly 82,000 vaccine doses per week — so the state should receive about 328,000 by the end of march.

There are still about 520,000 people to be vaccinated in phase 1-B.

The governor says if 364,000 of the people in 1-B are vaccinated, it’s possible to reach herd immunity for that group and start offering doses to more people.

“Hopefully that’s a word of encouragement for those in the 1-C category, that at some point in April we want to get to you and if supply increases we’ll get to that sooner,” Hutchinson said.

While the Governor says he expects the group could be fully vaccinated by the end of the month, a person is described as fully vaccinated once they’ve received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.