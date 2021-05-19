Governor to discuss future of Arkansas’ COVID-19 state of emergency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson will discuss the future of Arkansas’ emergency declaration order tomorrow morning.

Hutchinson first declared a public health emergency back in March of 2020, following the state’s first presumptive case of COVID-19.

This was just days before then-president Donald Trump declared one nationwide.

If Gov. Hutchinson decides to cancel the Arkansas’ emergency order, it could mean big changes to local mask ordinances.

In the meantime, Rogers and Fayetteville will both be discussing the future of theirs while they’re still in place.

The Centers for Disease Control announced last week that vaccinated people are safe to abandon masks.

Fayetteville’s city council will likely review the mandate at its next meeting on June 1.

This is dependent on whether the state’s emergency declaration ends this month.

On May 25th, Rogers’ city council will take up an item that would repeal the city’s mask ordinance.