Governor updates on coronavirus testing in the state

by: Megan Wilson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is nearly right on target to hit its COVID-19 testing goal in May.

Today, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state has completed over 23,900 tests so far this month.

If that pace keeps up, we should end up with right around 60,000 tests in May.

“Even though we’re not to our goal yet in may, the 23,900 reflects almost one-third of our total tests that we’ve done since we’ve began this challenging time,” Hutchinson said.

The state tested more than 2,200 people yesterday alone.

