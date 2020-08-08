Greek life changes in recruitment and housing amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sorority and Fraternity members heading back to the U of a campus. Greek life members will see some changes in recruitment and move-in.

There are about 34 fraternities and sororities at the University of Arkansas with over 1,500 members.

Director of Greek Life, Parice Bowser said student organizations will have to follow guidelines set by the department of health. Masks will have to be worn in public and students must social distance.

Much of the recruitment process which some call rush week and chapter meetings, will take place behind a screen to limit face to face contact.

“It’s very different from years past because everything has always been in person so this summer we spent a lot of time doing mock recruitments and working to practice the virtual component of it,” said Bowser.

Some chapters will host bid day festivities in person but on a much smaller scale.

Move-in has also been spread out throughout the week to reduce the number of people arriving at the same time.

“One of the biggest things, that was so cool to me was the chapter houses opening their doors and seeing all of the members chanting. Of course, this year it will be different,” said Olivia Jane Wilks, the President for the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

She is welcoming her sisters but under new guidelines.

“Everyone is starting to move in this week but in shifts because of COVID-19.”

98 students will live in the 36 bedroom residence.

“We wear masks everywhere except in our own rooms. If you’re walking to the bathroom you have to wear a mask. So pretty much at all times,” said Wilks.

The new rules are given to members before arriving. It includes social distancing and plans if someone gets sick.

“They can quarantine here but just in a completely different part of the house. They will have their own bathroom and we will bring them food. The only time they could leave is to go to the bathroom.”

Events will also have to adhere to ADH guidelines and stay within 2/3 capacity.

“Having to dial back what we do with our philanthropy events has been sad but also we know that during this time it just isn’t possible,” said Wilks.

“We are still going to have events. We are still going to make friendships that last a lifetime and we are going to make this the best experience that we can for our members,” said Vice President of recruitment for Panhellenic Council, JoJo Bennett.

Members are also being advised to follow the same guidelines off-campus.

“Just being respectful of everyone living in this town because this is their town too. This isn’t just a college town it’s home to where many people live and we need to respect them,” said Wilks.

Bowser said any chapter or member reported not following the safety measure will be looked into and disciplinary actions could follow.