Greenwood to offer free coronavirus testing Wednesday after officer tests positive

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Free coronavirus tests will be available to the public in Greenwood on Wednesday after it was reported that a police officer in the city tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, June 10, the testing will be available at the Greenwood Baptist Health Clinic on West Center Street from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, anyone who wants a test will be tested; there is no requirement for symptoms and no pre-screenings or reservations are required.

The tests will be conducted via drive-thru.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers