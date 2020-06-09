Greenwood to offer free coronavirus testing Wednesday after officer tests positive

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Free coronavirus tests will be available to the public in Greenwood on Wednesday after it was reported that a police officer in the city tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, June 10, the testing will be available at the Greenwood Baptist Health Clinic on West Center Street from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, anyone who wants a test will be tested; there is no requirement for symptoms and no pre-screenings or reservations are required.

The tests will be conducted via drive-thru.