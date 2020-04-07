Grocery guide during COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Before COIVD-19 many of us thought nothing of making a quick run to the grocery store, now we are thinking of every way to protect ourselves.

We take a look at what stores are doing and what you should be doing before, during and after your shopping trip.

“I’m going to control the things I can control, but I’m not going to get obsessive,” said Dr. Robert Hopkins at UAMS.

Putting things into perspective.

“If you are going to wear gloves, great, but if you are going to wear the gloves and touch your face, then you haven’t gained any protection,” said Dr. Hopkins.

Dr. Hopkins is trying to remind the public to do before walking through the grocery store doors.

“Make a list,” said Dr. Hopkins.

Grocery shopping has changed due to COVID-19. Shoppers are now encouraged to support this new accessory, a mask.

“We think germs can stay on the surface of cardboard packaging for a least a couple of days,” said Dr. Hopkins, and wiping some grocery items is actually a good idea, like boxes or anything highly touched. As for produce… “Just run it underwater,” said Dr. Hopkins.

The stores themselves also take extra precautions according to Charles Spakes with the Arkansas Grocery and Retail Association.

“We are being very careful with reusable bags that are brought in, we are asking the people that do use them to please wash them after every use and we are trying to supply our grocers and grocery employees with reusable gloves,” said Spakes.

On top of plexus glass barriers at checkout and social distancing markers, Spakes said they have gone as far as releasing this list of tips for shoppers.

“It all comes down to you, because grocery stores are going to stay open so if you will do your part, wash your hands,” said Spakes.

Also remember to allow yourself extra time since almost all Arkansas grocery stores have limited the number of shoppers allowed in the store at one time.