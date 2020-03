FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Harp’s Food Stores is offering to home deliver necessary food and items to qualifying at-risk residents of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now through March 31st, participating Harp’s locations will practice delivery if available on orders over $35.

Residents can fill up their virtual shopping carts at shop.harpsfood.com or by downloading the Instacart app on iOS or Android devices.