Health department: Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases climb to 2,200

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As national leaders discuss plans to get the country back to work, Oklahoma health experts are still waiting for the surge of coronavirus cases in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 2,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The patients are in the following counties:

Adair – 29 (3 deaths)

Alfalfa -1

Atoka -1

Beaver: 1

Beckham -2

Bryan -5

Caddo -35 (1 death)

Canadian – 63 (3 deaths)

Carter- 1

Cherokee -21 (1 death)

Choctaw -3

Cleveland – 294 (18 deaths)

Comanche – 52

Cotton -5

Craig- 8

Creek – 57 (3 deaths)

Custer – 7

Delaware- 72

Dewey -2

Garfield -7 (1 death)

Garvin – 10

Grady- 14 (1 death)

Grant- 2

Greer -50 (4 deaths)

Jackson -6

Jefferson – 1

Johnston -2

Kay – 45 (4 deaths)

Kingfisher -6

Kiowa -2

Latimer -4 (1 death)

Le Flore -4

Lincoln – 10

Logan- 7

Love -2

Major -2 (1 death)

Marshall – 1

Mayes- 16 (3 deaths)

McClain -19

McCurtain – 7

Murray– 1

Muskogee -26 (2 deaths)

Noble -6

Nowata- 11

Okfuskee: 1

Oklahoma – 483 (22 deaths)

Okmulgee- 14

Osage – 61 (8 deaths)

Ottawa- 22

Pawnee – 27 (2 deaths)

Payne -29

Pittsburg- 13 (1 death)

Pontotoc – 10 (1 death)

Pottawatomie – 28 (3 deaths)

Rogers -30 (2 deaths)

Seminole -7 (1 death)

Sequoyah – 10 (2 deaths)

Stephens – 15 (1 death)

Texas -9 (1 deaths)

Tillman -1

Tulsa – 362 (21 deaths)

Wagoner – 102 (7 deaths)

Washington – 118 (5 deaths)

Woodward -1.

Timeline from April 15

Officials also announced 15 additional deaths from the virus:

Three men in the 65 and older age group in Oklahoma County

A man and woman in the 65 and older age group in Tulsa County

A woman in the 18 to 35-year-old age group and a woman older than 65 in Washington County

Two men in the 65 and over age group in Wagoner County

A woman 50 to 64-years-old in Adair County

A man in the 65 and older age group in Cleveland County

A man in the 18 to 35-year-old group in Texas county

A woman 65 and older in Rogers County

A man in the 65 and older age group in Grady County

A woman in the 65 and older age group in Caddo County.

So far, officials say 123 Oklahoma patients have died and 510 patients have been hospitalized because of the virus.

In all, 1,335 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.

However, health officials say there is a high incidence of cases in the 18 to 49-year-old age group. People of all age groups are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

According to health department data from Tuesday, officials believe 1,155 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.