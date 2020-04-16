Health department reports 11 positive cases of COVID-19 at Rogers nursing home

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Rogers as of Wednesday.
The ADH reports six residents and five workers have tested positive for the virus at Rogers Health & Rehab.
In Fayetteville, one case in a resident has been confirmed at Springhouse Assisted Living Facility., and, in Centerton, a single case in a resident was confirmed at Apple Creek Health & Rehab.
Seven nursing home residents have die in Arkansas due to the coronavirus.
For the full list of affected nursing homes in Arkansas, see below (note: numbers current as of Wednesday, April 15):
Nursing Homes:
Total Expired Residents: 7
Briarwood – Little Rock, AR
Positive Residents: 38
Positive HCW: 16
Villages of General Baptist West – Pine Bluff, AR
Positive Residents: 2
Positive HCW: 2
Lakes of Maumelle – Maumelle, AR
Positive Residents: 3
Positive HCW: 4
Apple Creek H&R – Centerton, AR
Positive Residents: 1
Positive HCW: 0
Waters of White Hall – White Hall, AR
Positive Residents: 17
Positive HCW: 14
Greene Acres NH – Paragould, AR
Positive Residents: 1
Positive HCW: 0
Newton County Nursing Home – Jasper, AR
Positive Residents: 0
Positive HCW: 2
Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab – Walnut Ridge, AR
Positive Residents: 10
Positive HCW: 3
Willow Bend Healthcare and Rehabilitation – Marion, AR
Positive Residents: 16
Positive HCW: 16
Ozark Health Nursing and Rehab – Clinton, AR
Positive Residents: 0
Positive HCW: 1
Springhouse Assisted Living Facility – Fayetteville, AR
Positive Residents: 1
Positive HCW: 0
Legacy Heights Nursing and Rehab – Russellville, AR
Positive Residents: 0
Positive HCW: 1
Conway Healthcare and Rehab – Conway, AR
Positive Residents: 0
Positive HCW: 8
Salem Place Nursing and Rehab – Conway, AR
Positive Residents: 1
Positive HCW: 5
Community Compassion Center Jonesboro – Jonesboro, AR
Positive Residents: 0
Positive HCW: 3
Allay Health N&R – Little Rock, AR
Positive Residents: 1
Positive HCW: 3
The Greenhouse Cottages of Belle Meade – Paragould, AR
Positive Residents: 0
Positive HCW: 1
Rogers Health & Rehab – Rogers, AR
Positive Residents: 6
Positive HCW: 5
Meadowview H&R – Huntsville, AR
Positive Residents: 1
Positive HCW: 0
Parkway Heights Village – Little Rock, AR
Positive Residents: 0
Positive HCW: 1
Encore Healthcare & Rehab at West Little Rock – Little Rock, AR
Positive Residents: 1
Positive HCW: 0
West Memphis Care & Rehab – West Memphis, AR
Positive Residents: 13
Positive HCW: 2
Encompass Rehab/LTC – Jonesboro, AR
Positive HCW: 2
Indian Rock Village – Fairfield Bay, AR
Positive HCW: 1
Springs of Mine Creek – Nashville, AR
Positive Residents: 1
Community Compassion Center – Batesville, AR
Positive Residents: 1
Positive HCW: 0
Rector Nursing & Rehab – Rector, AR
Positive Residents: 1
Oakdale Nursing Facility – Judsonia, AR
Positive HCW: 0