Health officials: Coronavirus cases near 1000 in Oklahoma, 4 additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday announced 988 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and four additional deaths due to the virus.
The deaths include:
- Three in Tulsa County, three females older than 65.
- One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
Oklahoma’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 38. There are 289 individuals in the state hospitalized with the virus.
