Health officials: Coronavirus cases near 1000 in Oklahoma, 4 additional deaths

Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso, Okla., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars filled the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday announced 988 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and four additional deaths due to the virus.

The deaths include:

Three in Tulsa County, three females older than 65.

One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.

Oklahoma’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 38. There are 289 individuals in the state hospitalized with the virus.

