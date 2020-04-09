Health officials in Oklahoma report 1684 positive cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1684 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The OSDH reported one additional death in Sequoyah County, a male older than 65.

There have been 80 total deaths reported due to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The state reports 415 cumulative hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, there have been 686 recoveries in Oklahoma.

In an effort to reduce the burden on first responders and decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19, the OSDH reminds the public to only call 911 for true medical emergencies such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or being incoherent or having bluish lips or face. Those with other concerns should contact a medical provider.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.