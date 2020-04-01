Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, neighbors line up for free food staples outside Santa Ana primary school in Asuncion, Paraguay, part of an already existing food program through the Education Ministry, as people stay home from work amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to research released on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, more evidence is emerging that coronavirus infections are being spread by people who have no clear symptoms, complicating efforts to gain control of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

NEW YORK (AP) — More evidence is emerging that coronavirus infections are being spread by people who have no clear symptoms, complicating efforts to gain control of the pandemic.

A study by researchers in Singapore is the latest that has estimated that around 10% of infections are sparked by people who were infected but not yet showing symptoms.

Reacting to recent research, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday changed how it was defining risk of infection for Americans, saying anyone may be a considered a carrier, whether they have symptoms or not.