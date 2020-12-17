HHS Azar: Nursing home vaccinations start Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The secretary of Health and Human Services says a vaccination program for assisted living and nursing homes will launch on Monday, with a capacity to deliver thousands of vaccinations a day.

“We are shipping actually hundreds of thousands of doses this week to CVS and Walgreens, where they’re scaling up in four states this week. And then they’ll be launching the full program on Monday, Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday.

Azar said it’s important for “trusted authorities” to take the vaccine in public — especially leaders in racial minority communities — to show government confidence in the program.

Azar made his comments after touring a vaccination operation at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington.

