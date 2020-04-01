Home Depot “Stop Sale” of N95 masks; donates them to health care workers

ATLANTA (KNWA/KFTA) — The world’s largest home improvement retailer has issued a “Stop-Sale” order on all N95 masks in stores and online. Instead, the retailer has redirected all shipments to be donated to hospitals, health care providers and first responders around the country.

This is one of many temporary changes the business has made as a result of COVID-19.

According to its website, the company is also supporting communities by prioritizing order fulfillment for hospitals, health care providers and first responders. It’s also donating millions of dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) and other products.

Home Depot has 2,292 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico.

In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion.

The company employs more than 400,000 associates.

Due to COVID-19, the company has offered enhanced benefits to its associates:

Added 80 hours of paid time off for all full-time hourly associates and 40 hours of paid time off for part-time hourly associates in 2020 and paid out at year-end if not used

For associates who are 65 years of age or older, or determined to be at higher risk by the CDC, added 160 hours of paid time off for full-time hourly associates and 80 hours of paid time off for part-time hourly associates to be used at their discretion at any time in 2020 and paid out at year-end if not used

Providing paid time off for any associate who has contracted COVID-19 until released by a doctor

Providing up to 14 days paid time off for any associate required to be quarantined by a public health authority or the CDC

Providing additional bonuses to hourly associates in stores and distribution centers – $100 per week for full-time hourly associates and $50 per week for part-time hourly associates

Providing double pay for overtime hours worked by hourly associates

Extended dependent care benefits and waived co-pays

Asked all associates in store support functions who can work from home to do so while continuing to support our front-line associates.

Message from Home Deport CEO and president Craig Menear:

“As our communities battle COVID-19, The Home Depot is committed to providing the essential needs required to maintain homes and businesses while doing our best to protect our valued customers and associates. This has resulted in several temporary changes to our business as we look out for your safety and the safety of our associates,” said “We want to thank our associates and our customers for their patience and cooperation as we work through this challenge together.”