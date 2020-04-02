Honoring respiratory therapists fighting COVID-19

by: Peyton Knott

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the importance of front line workers can often go unnoticed.

Most of America has heard that ventilators are crucial in the fight against COVID-19, but the respiratory therapists controlling them are just as vital.

Janie Castro-Rios, a respiratory therapist and educator, wants to stress the importance of their work during this crisis.

Castro-Rios says, “Everybody is talking about these ventilators as the lifesavers of our patients, but that is just a machine. The real lifesavers are the ones behind it, the respiratory therapists, who control it and make sure it functions properly.”

Castro-Rios is hopeful that we can overcome COVID-19 if everyone works together and follows safe practices.

