Hospitals take steps to reduce COVID-19

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Even if you don’t have COVID-19, there may be other reasons you need to see your doctor. So here is how you’re being protected.

Hospitals across NWA including Mercy, Washington Regional and Northwest Health have all taken steps to reduce the spread of the virus. This includes using virtual visits to limit the number of patients coming in, screening visitors and setting up dedicated clinics for those dealing with coronavirus symptoms. The Arkansas Department of Health recommends hospitals to cut down on non-urgent visits but knows that it’s not always possible.

“People still have heart disease people have lung disease, people still have diabetes and maybe there are some things we can do to minimize them having to come on in as often as they would have in the past but sometimes they still will need to be seen,” said ADH, Medical Consultant, Dr. Joel Tumlison.

Dr. Tumlison said that if you have to go the doctor just make sure to take extra precautions.

Use hand sanitizer if it is provided, try to sit 6 feet away from other people in the waiting room and wash your hands often.