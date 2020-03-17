Hot Topic closing all stores due to COVID-19, will pay all employees

(WJBF) – Clothing retailer Hot Topic has announced they will close all stores due to health risks from the coronavirus.
The closure will run from Tuesday, March 17th until March 30th.
During this time, the company states all employees will continue to be paid.
You can view their release below:
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Fayetteville mayor implements new regulations for local bars and restaurants
- LIVE: Governor Hutchinson, Secretary Smith to provide coronavirus update in West Memphis, March 17
- Tom Cotton proposes $1000 cash payments to low-and middle-income Americans
- Arkansas florist creates toilet paper bouquet
- City council votes to give Fayetteville mayor temporary emergency powers
- Tuesday, March 17 Morning Forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 63
- Officer Walsh: A fallen hero
- Some take advantage of cheap flight costs, despite the risks