Hundreds of employees laid off from JJ’s Grill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds of employees out of a job, as a local business owner is forced to make tough decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.

​”As a staff we all talked about it happening eventually, we just didn’t expect it to happen this soon or having such a severe of an impact,” said Aurora Jordan, who’s been recently laid off from JJ’s Grill in Fayetteville.

The future of hundreds of employees uncertain.​ The coronavirus is taking its toll on restaurants across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, including JJ’s grill. ​

“​All of those employees count on us. This is their day to day, their paychecks and this is paying all of their bills, so this was very difficult,” said Owner Jody Thornton.

​JJ’s is known for its world famous burgers and live music. It went from serving hundreds of customers daily to temporarily shutting its doors.

Thornton opened his first JJ’s in Rogers back in 2008 and now manages 10 restaurants.

He was forced to lay off 400 of his 450 employees and said this was the worse time in his professional career​. “​I mean you’re trying to make impossible choices out of excruciating hard options. What do you do?”

​The restaurant closed its dining room operations on March 19 following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s mandates. ​Meanwhile some locations were doing curbside pick up but that wasn’t enough to keep everyone employed.​

Kristiana Kramp, a server at the Fayetteville location was also laid off. “This is my only source of income so I’m going to fill for unemployment in the next few weeks.

​​Aurora Jordan said the staff is staying positive and that JJ’s will get back on its feet and when it does she will be there.​ “​We love JJ’s so much and this job has been so helpful when we’ve needed it most and so we just want to stay loyal to the company that loves us​.”