Huntsville nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Huntsville nursing home resident has tested positive for COVID-19 according to Arkansas Health Care Association executive director Rachel Bunch.

The confirmed case comes out of Meadowview Healthcare and Rehab. Bunch says the facility is currently testing the remaining employees and staff and hopes the tests all return negative. At this time only one resident has tested positive.

I have been in communication with leadership from our member facility in Huntsville, Meadowview Health and Rehab. They have been in communication with the Arkansas Department of Health and followed guidance on testing, which includes prioritizing testing of all residents followed by employees. The facility has tested half the residents and is currently working on testing the others. There has been one positive test of a resident at this time. They are also testing employees.

Officials at the Arkansas Department of Health have communicated a consistent message during this time – prioritizing testing for those in long term care facilities when there is a staff member or resident affected. We applaud their prioritization of this vulnerable population and our workers, and agree that everyone in a facility should be tested during these times, even those who are asymptomatic.

In the meantime, we are anxiously awaiting the remaining test results in hopes that they are negative.

Rachel Bunch, Executive Director, Arkansas Health Care Association