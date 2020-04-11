Huntsville School District continues to provide meals to students

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students may be finishing the school year at home during the pandemic but it’s not stopping districts from keeping them fed.

The kitchen at Huntsville Intermediate school opens at 7 in the morning Monday through Friday and by the end of the workday nearly 800 meals are delivered.

Huntsville School District, Food Service Director, Tina Nodine said although it’s different not seeing the kids every day the kitchen crews are still working to make sure they are getting fed.

The district is providing breakfast and lunch to all students who need them. All they have to do is call the intermediate school and request it. Nodine said the district has also stepped up cleaning and sanitation efforts to keep everyone healthy.

“The workers who are here are on the frontline every day because we are trying to make sure everything is done right. Right now it’s hard for everyone to meet their needs and we are here to support the children,” said Nodine.

All staff members have their temperatures taken every day at the start of the shift and Nodine said they will continue to wear gloves. Meals can be picked up or delivered to more than 20 drop-off sites. Food will be available through the end of the school year.