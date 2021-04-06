Hutchinson says Arkansas will not require ‘vaccine passport’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas won’t require residents to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Governor Asa Hutchinson said today whether you have to show a “vaccine passport” will be left up to the private sector. “If an employer wants to have everyone vaccinated in their workplace then they have the prerogative to do that,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson went on to say he does not think proof of vaccination should need to be shown to travel.
He also mentioned while the state is not choosing to mandate residents get vaccinated, he stressed that they should.