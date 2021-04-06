Hutchinson says Arkansas will not require ‘vaccine passport’

FILE – In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo, a member of the the medical staff prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas won’t require residents to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said today whether you have to show a “vaccine passport” will be left up to the private sector. “If an employer wants to have everyone vaccinated in their workplace then they have the prerogative to do that,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson went on to say he does not think proof of vaccination should need to be shown to travel.

He also mentioned while the state is not choosing to mandate residents get vaccinated, he stressed that they should.