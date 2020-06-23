Is ‘Zoom fatigue’ taking its toll on you?

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Many of us are spending much more time staying connected behind a screen during this pandemic and for some, it can be draining.

Whether it’s for work or catching up with loved ones Zoom calls and video chats are being scheduled throughout the day, creating one obligation after another and it can be exhausting.

Clinical Director and Owner of Still Waters Family Counseling, Andy Cooper said video calls require more focus.

In normal conversations, we are paying attention to both verbal and non-verbal cues. Those include body movements like a shoulder shrug or facial expressions like a raised eyebrow and even tone and pitch of someone’s voice. During video conferencing, non-verbal communications are harder to pay attention to.

“My brain is trying to make sense of that and trying to understand how can I stay connected or respond appropriately to the person yet I’m only getting part of the information that I need to do that,” said Cooper.

Other factors include a lag in communication, the camera being offset from the screen so that you are not looking directly at the person and the quality of the video.

Cooper advises to switch back to traditional forms of communications when you can. take a break from the screen and schedule a phone call, send an email or write a letter.

Opt-out of the video portion, and just listen in to your call.

Most importantly Cooper said to take breaks between video calls to give your eyes a break and refresh.